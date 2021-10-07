State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $168,000.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 421 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $91,369.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,389 shares of company stock worth $38,481,738. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $220.62 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

