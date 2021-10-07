State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare stock opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.53 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 796,460 shares of company stock valued at $93,672,764. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

