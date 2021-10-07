State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,700 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.57% of Methode Electronics worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI opened at $42.40 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,957. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.