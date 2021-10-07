Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $188,719,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $79,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $50,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Stem stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,668. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

STEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

