Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 4.8% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $748.63. 6,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $772.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $712.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Truist lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $830.71.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.