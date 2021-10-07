Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 418 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

