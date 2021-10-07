Stephens Inc. AR Has $560,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL opened at $464.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.71. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.73 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

