Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 47.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of PJT opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $62.74 and a one year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

