Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Edison International were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,437,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of EIX opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

