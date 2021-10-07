Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NOW were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NOW by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $905.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.02. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.