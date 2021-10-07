Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,197,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.15%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.