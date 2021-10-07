StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 960,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other StepStone Group news, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 15,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $643,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $301,027.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,262 over the last 90 days. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in StepStone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of STEP opened at $41.43 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.