Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 1,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

