Stifel Nicolaus Increases Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to C$28.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NOPMF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.