Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 38.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:EDF opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

