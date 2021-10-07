Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 268,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,921,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,020 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

