Stone House Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,083.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.06. 254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,806. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.