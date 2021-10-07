Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Streamr has a market cap of $93.59 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00230756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012105 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

