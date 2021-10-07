Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $74.96 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $229,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock worth $1,643,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after buying an additional 199,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after buying an additional 158,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 144.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

