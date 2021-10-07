Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price target (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

