Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Gap Down to $16.08

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $15.23. Sumo Logic shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 472 shares traded.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.92.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $167,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,144. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

