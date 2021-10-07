Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

SLF traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

