Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $66.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.45.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 361.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

