SUN (old) (SUN) Trading Down 99.9% This Week

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064770 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00050342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

