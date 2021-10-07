Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sunlight Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of SUNL opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

