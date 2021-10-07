Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,086,000 after acquiring an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,245,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,810 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.