Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after buying an additional 22,608,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after buying an additional 859,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after buying an additional 2,716,573 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after buying an additional 111,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.