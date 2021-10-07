Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 103.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,971 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.99% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMB. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,813,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,190,000 after buying an additional 1,857,776 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 89,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,332 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

