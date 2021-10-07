SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $700.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $600.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

SIVB stock opened at $659.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $258.43 and a 52 week high of $677.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

