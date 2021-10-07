SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $654.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $659.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $591.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $258.43 and a 1-year high of $677.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.