SwiftCash (SWIFT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $100,633.61 and $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 188,628,145 coins and its circulating supply is 187,907,714 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.