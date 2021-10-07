Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,363. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,993,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,308,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,596,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

