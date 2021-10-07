Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

