Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Down to $45.41

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.41, but opened at $44.31. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 895 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $818.58 million, a PE ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.