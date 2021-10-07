Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Takung Art in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in Takung Art by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TKAT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 392,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,434. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 3.13. Takung Art has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 205.07%.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

