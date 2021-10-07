Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,439,000 after buying an additional 259,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,428,000 after buying an additional 462,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,942,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,360,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $53.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

