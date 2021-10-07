Tarsadia Capital LLC Makes New $8.93 Million Investment in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,000. WM Technology accounts for 2.5% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAPS. JMP Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

WM Technology Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS).

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.