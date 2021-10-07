Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.61.

TECK.B stock opened at C$30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.46 billion and a PE ratio of 101.68. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$34.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

