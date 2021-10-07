Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.26

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 7368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGLS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tecnoglass by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

