Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,194,747 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $163,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDS. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

