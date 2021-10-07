Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,316,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $155,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after buying an additional 204,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $75,988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,433,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,062,000 after purchasing an additional 180,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

