Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terminix Global Holdings Inc. provides pest control services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Terminix, formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Get Terminix Global alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Terminix Global stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.83. 11,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,391. Terminix Global has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,163,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,038,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,857,000 after acquiring an additional 880,554 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,352,000 after acquiring an additional 833,557 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,809,000 after acquiring an additional 797,113 shares during the period.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terminix Global (TMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.