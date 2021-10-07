TerraKRW (KRT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $23.52 million and approximately $10.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00098501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00132459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,743.64 or 0.99708472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.04 or 0.06515753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,663,641,743 coins and its circulating supply is 43,662,912,635 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.