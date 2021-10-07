Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Tesco stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 450,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

