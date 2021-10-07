TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

TFII stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TFI International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 8,696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

