The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANDE. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $31.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

