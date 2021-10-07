The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The AZEK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 951,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,448. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

