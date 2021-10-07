The Bank of New York Mellon Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after buying an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

