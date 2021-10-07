The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,538,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,165,642 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.3% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $817,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,593. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

