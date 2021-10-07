The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,036,885 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $19,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,590,000 after acquiring an additional 239,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,804,000 after acquiring an additional 546,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,574,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,551,000 after acquiring an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

